Meet the Animator of Your Childhood: Ron Campbell

He was one of the animators on the Beatles Yellow Submarine, and the director of the Beatles 1960’s TV cartoon series.

He’s been the story board artist on many of your favorite cartoons like Scooby Doo, The Smurfs, Rugrats, Flintstones, Jetsons, Winnie the Pooh, George of the Jungle, and Yogi Bear…Ron Campbell is in the house!

And he’s here in Evansville for the next few days.

Where can you meet this legend?

The Ron Campbell pop up exhibition is at Gamut Gallery, located at 111 South Green River Road, Tuesday and Wednesday, starting at four pm.

Watch Ron paint live, snag some sweet art from this legend, the event is free and open to the public!



Like what I do? See more on Evansville’s YouTube Channel, The Best Day Ever Evansville Channel.

Having trouble viewing my videos on your device? (There should be one in this story…)

Let’s fix that.

Try going through your web browser, or download the 44News app for Android or iPhone.

And find that epic city calendar at The Best Day Ever Evansville.

Gretchin’s jewelry provided by: Premier Designs Independent Consultant Donna Robinson

Comments

comments