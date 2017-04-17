Home Indiana Medication Collection Day Coming to Dubois County April 17th, 2017 Maggie Lamaster Indiana Pinterest

April 29th is Medication Collection Day for Dubois County.

On this day, you can dispose of expired, unwanted, and unused medications at three different locations in the county.

Locations include:

The Celestine Fire Station: 6964 E. State Road 164

The St. Henry Fire Station: 1211 W. 1100 S.

The Jasper State Police Post: 2209 Newton St.

The Huntingburg Police Department also has a 24/7 medication drop box in their lobby.

Law enforcement officers will be at each location to oversee the medication disposals.

The Dubois County Solid Waste District can be contacted by calling 812-482-7865.

