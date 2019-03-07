Medical Marijuana Close to Being Reality in Kentucky

A bill that would legalize medical marijuana in Kentucky was approved by the House Judiciary Committee. The Committee approved the bill 16 to 1.

House Bill 136 would allow Kentuckians to be prescribed medication or medicinal marijuana that is licensed to be grown, processed, and dispensed in the state.

Many supporter of the bill push how helpful of a remedy it can be for people with chronic pain and life altering illnesses.

“I have seen first hand testimonies of how these products help people with pain, anxiety, depression, fibromyalgia” says Brian Glick, the Henderson Hemp Company owner. They’ve been selling CBD products for almost a year and a half. “I’ve got hundreds of customers who just swear by it. I’ve got ladies who come in here with tears in their eyes telling me how great it is for them.”

However, the bill would not allow marijuana to be smoked, or allow marijuana plants to be grown by patients.

Paul Glover is a farmer in Hawesville Kentucky at N E Farms and says it’s never been studied to full fruition. Glover would like to see medical marijuana help veterans who struggle with PTSD and people trying to kick the opioid epidemic. Glover says “I am of the firm belief that cannabis, whether it be medical grade or CBD used in conjunction of a 1:1 ratio for cancer patients has shown wonderful success.”

Under the terms of the legislation, medical marijuana would be regulated by the Protection Cabinet.

In February, Gov. Matt Bevin said he would support medical marijuana legislation depending on the wording of the bill.

The bill now heads to the House of Representatives for consideration.

If passed, Kentucky would become the 34th state in the nation to legalize marijuana.

