Medical Condition Causes Deadly Single-Vehicle Crash In Jasper

Authorities say a medical condition caused a deadly single-vehicle crash in Jasper. on Tuesday afternoon. It happened on Tuesday afternoon on State Road 162 near Schnellville Road.

Larry Fogleman died at Memorial Hospital from his injuries he sustained in the crash. His wife, Nancy Fogleman, suffered minor injuries.

The sheriff’s office says Fogleman was heading north on 162 when a medical condition caused him to lose control of his car. The vehicle ran off the road, down an embankment, and the car landed in a ditch on its roof.

The road was closed for about 40 minutes.

