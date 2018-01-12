Medical Center Closures in the Tri-State Due to Winter Conditions
There several medical centers closing around the Tri-State due to winter conditions. The mix of snow, ice, and freezing rain have made roadways slippery and hazardous for drivers.
Some of the closures at St. Vincent include:
– St. Vincent Medical Group Allergy
– St. Vincent Medical Group Pulmonary
– St. Vincent Medical Group Sleep Medicine
– St. Vincent Medical Group Dermatology
– St. Vincent Post Discharge Clinic
– St. Vincent Medical Group Urology
– St. Vincent Medical Group Cardiology
– Dr. Sunaina Bhateja at Epworth Crossing
– Dr. Lenora Evans at Epworth Crossing
– Dr. Kay Chilukuri and Dr. Kris Chilukuri
– Dr. Harry Harvey, Dr. Kent McKinney and Dr. Donn Tiu Tong
– Dr. Maria Bolisay
– Dr. Steven Barnett
– Dr. Carrie Jobe and Lisa Miller, NP
– Dr. Lata Shukla
– Dr. David Utley
– Dr. Kristopher Beickman at Westside Crossing
– Dr. Erin Harpenau at Northside Crossing
– Dr. Javed Iqbal in Henderson
The following Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center medical practice offices will CLOSED unless noted:
– Dr. Tollett’s Office- Huntingburg, IN
– Dr. Qadir- Pulmonology Clinic- Jasper, IN
– Country Health Center- Montgomery, IN
– Huntingburg Clinic- Huntingburg IN,
– Jasper Primary Care- Drs. Beckman, Bell, Campbell and Munning and Scottie Munning, NP- Jasper, IN
– Memorial Internal Medicine- Jasper, IN
– Memorial Urology Associates- Dr. Gunn and Christy Breitweiser Howell, Jasper, IN
– Dale Family Medicine – Dale, IN
– Ferdinand Family Medicine- Ferdinand, IN
– Industrial Medicine Department (IMED) – Jasper, IN
– Santa Claus Family Medicine, Santa Claus, IN
– French Lick Family Medicine- French Lick, IN
– Loogootee Family Medicine- Loogootee, IN
– Martin County Health Center- Shoals, IN
– Neurology Clinic- Jasper, IN
– Petersburg Family Medicine- Petersburg, IN
– Memorial Family Care- Jasper, IN
– Holland Family Medicine- Holland, IN
– Memorial Health Bristow- Bristow, IN (CST)
– WorkWell- Santa Claus, Santa Claus, IN
– WorkWell- , Jasper, IN
– Heartland Cardiology- Jasper, IN
– Memorial Health Washington- Washington, IN
– Memorial Health Saint Charles- Jasper, IN
– Memorial Counseling Center, Jasper, IN
– Memorial Cardiac Rehab, Jasper, IN
– Memorial Hospital Fitness Classes, Jasper
– Wound Care Center, Huntingburg, IN – 2 hour delay
– Jasper Pediatrics, Jasper, IN
Huntingburg Urgent Care will remain open to serve patients.