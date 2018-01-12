Home Illinois Medical Center Closures in the Tri-State Due to Winter Conditions January 12th, 2018 Britney Taylor Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky

There several medical centers closing around the Tri-State due to winter conditions. The mix of snow, ice, and freezing rain have made roadways slippery and hazardous for drivers.

Some of the closures at St. Vincent include:

– St. Vincent Medical Group Allergy

– St. Vincent Medical Group Pulmonary

– St. Vincent Medical Group Sleep Medicine

– St. Vincent Medical Group Dermatology

– St. Vincent Post Discharge Clinic

– St. Vincent Medical Group Urology

– St. Vincent Medical Group Cardiology

– Dr. Sunaina Bhateja at Epworth Crossing

– Dr. Lenora Evans at Epworth Crossing

– Dr. Kay Chilukuri and Dr. Kris Chilukuri

– Dr. Harry Harvey, Dr. Kent McKinney and Dr. Donn Tiu Tong

– Dr. Maria Bolisay

– Dr. Steven Barnett

– Dr. Carrie Jobe and Lisa Miller, NP

– Dr. Lata Shukla

– Dr. David Utley

– Dr. Kristopher Beickman at Westside Crossing

– Dr. Erin Harpenau at Northside Crossing

– Dr. Javed Iqbal in Henderson

The following Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center medical practice offices will CLOSED unless noted:

– Dr. Tollett’s Office- Huntingburg, IN

– Dr. Qadir- Pulmonology Clinic- Jasper, IN

– Country Health Center- Montgomery, IN

– Huntingburg Clinic- Huntingburg IN,

– Jasper Primary Care- Drs. Beckman, Bell, Campbell and Munning and Scottie Munning, NP- Jasper, IN

– Memorial Internal Medicine- Jasper, IN

– Memorial Urology Associates- Dr. Gunn and Christy Breitweiser Howell, Jasper, IN

– Dale Family Medicine – Dale, IN

– Ferdinand Family Medicine- Ferdinand, IN

– Industrial Medicine Department (IMED) – Jasper, IN

– Santa Claus Family Medicine, Santa Claus, IN

– French Lick Family Medicine- French Lick, IN

– Loogootee Family Medicine- Loogootee, IN

– Martin County Health Center- Shoals, IN

– Neurology Clinic- Jasper, IN

– Petersburg Family Medicine- Petersburg, IN

– Memorial Family Care- Jasper, IN

– Holland Family Medicine- Holland, IN

– Memorial Health Bristow- Bristow, IN (CST)

– WorkWell- Santa Claus, Santa Claus, IN

– WorkWell- , Jasper, IN

– Heartland Cardiology- Jasper, IN

– Memorial Health Washington- Washington, IN

– Memorial Health Saint Charles- Jasper, IN

– Memorial Counseling Center, Jasper, IN

– Memorial Cardiac Rehab, Jasper, IN

– Memorial Hospital Fitness Classes, Jasper

– Wound Care Center, Huntingburg, IN – 2 hour delay

– Jasper Pediatrics, Jasper, IN

Huntingburg Urgent Care will remain open to serve patients.

Comments

comments