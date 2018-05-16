Home Kentucky Medicaid Overhaul in Kentucky Begins in July May 16th, 2018 Amanda Decker Kentucky

The program requires able-bodied adults to work at least 80 hours a month or take part in approved community volunteer work in order to keep their Medicaid coverage.

Things like senior caregiving, babysitting, or enrolling in classes would all qualify. Eight counties are exempt from the program until December 2019.

The state is rolling out the program slowly so they have time to troubleshoot if any issues arise. The program is expected to roll out to Tri-State area counties by November 1st.

Pregnant women, those who are deemed medically frail, primary caregivers of a dependent, full-time students, former foster youth up to age 26 and the chronically homeless will be exempt from the requirements.

Kentuckians who qualify for the program will get a notice in the mail about the community engagement requirements, as well as the address of a Kentucky Career Center to aid them.

