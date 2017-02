A British firm has bought Mead Johnson Nutrition in a more than $17 billion deal. Reckitt Benckiser agreed to pay $90 per share with the deal totaling $17.9 billion. That includes Mead Johnson’s net debt of $1.2 billion.

Reckitt Benckiser is the world’s leading consumer health and hygiene company.

Due to its strong presence in Latin America and China, Mead Johnson Nutrition has been targeted as a takeover company.

