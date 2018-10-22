Mead Johnson Plans Expansion, Creating New Jobs

A British company is making a major difference right here in Evansville. RB plans on investing $25 million to upgrade the Evansville Mead Johnson Nutrition facility with the intent of creating 95 jobs over the next five years.

The company says it is committed to creating healthier lives and happier homes whilst making a difference in the community.

The company is the maker of popular consumer goods like Lysol, Mucinex, and Air Wick. RB acquired Mead Johnson in June 2017 and has worked to redevelop and revitalize the 44 acres of land.

The rehabilitation project will help achieve two goals: first, to maintain its role as a global leader in pediatric nutrition; and second, to reduce overall costs associated with developing and manufacturing science-based pediatric nutrition products, therefore allowing the Evansville site to remain competitive.

RB was offered $1.25 million in conditional tax credits by the Indiana Economic Development Corporation based on the company’s job creation plans.

The Evansville City Council is considering additional incentives at the request of Growth Alliance for Greater Evansville.

