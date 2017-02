Home Indiana Evansville Mead Johnson Nutrition in Talks to be Bought Out February 6th, 2017 John Werne Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

Mead Johnson Nutrition may soon be bought out by a British Firm.

Reckitt Benckiser and Mead Johnson Nutrition are in advance discussion for Mead Johnson to be purchased for $16.7 billion, which equals just over $90 per share.

Mead Johnson Nutrition stocks climbed to $84 per share today.

Due to it’s strong presence in Latin America and China, Mead Johnson Nutrition has been targeted as a takeover company.

