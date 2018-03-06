McLean County Schools Superintendent Suspended

McLean County Schools Superintendent Terry Hayes has been suspended with pay for one day. Decision was made by McLean County Board of Education. A public meeting has been scheduled to continue at 9 A.M. Wednesday to discuss the suspension at the McLean County Board of Education in Calhoun, Kentucky.

Kentucky State Police has also confirmed that there is no criminal investigation into Hayes at this time.

Hayes has served as Superintendent of McLean County Public Schools since 2015. He was named Superintendent of the Year by the Kentucky Educational Development Corporation in 2017.

Comments

comments