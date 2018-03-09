Home Kentucky McLean Co. Superintendent Denies Inappropriate Conduct Allegations March 9th, 2018 Britney Taylor Kentucky

The attorney for the McLean County Superintendent denies allegations against his client. According to Terry Hayes’ attorney David Yewell, Hayes has denied any inappropriate conduct of any kind that would support him being terminated from his position.

His attorney also says “Hayes has been denied any opportunity to speak to the Board in his defense, he’s been denied an opportunity to have the Board meet with him and his “accuser(s)” to listen to what each may have to offer in the form of credible information/testimony, and has been personally and professionally damaged” by this.

On Tuesday, Hayes was suspended for a day with pay during a closed session. At a second meeting Wednesday morning, the suspension was continued until March 12th at 1:30 p.m. The school board will review the situation.

The school board has not confirmed why Hayes is suspended.

The statement from Yewell reads, “Sadly, over recent days, Terry Hayes has suffered an injustice imposed upon him. Initiated by an anonymous letter, and without the support of any Kentucky statue or established legal authority, he has been humiliated by being suspended with pay from his duties as Superintendent. Ranked as “exemplary” in his performance by the McLean County Board of Education, in 2016 named Superintendent of the Year by the Kentucky Educational Development Corporation, and with 28 years of unblemished service in Kentucky public education, this treatment he has experienced is difficult to comprehend! Publicly, it has been widely reported that Mr. Hayes may have engaged in some form of alleged “inappropriate conduct”; and, with the present national discussion of possible sexual misbehavior by public officials, community gossip is circulation suggesting that this may be the subject under consideration by the Board. Professionally, however:

He has been denied any opportunity to speak to the Board in his defense. He has been denied any opportunity to have the Board meet with him and his “accuser(s)” to listen to what each may have to offer in the form of credible information/testimony; and, He has been personally and professionally irreparably damaged by the innuendos and accompanying public discussion resulting from these unfair actions.

For the record, Terry Hayes emphatically denies any inappropriate conduct of any kind such that would support a termination of his contract for cause-as is required by current law. He treasures his service to the McLean County community. He simply asks that he be treated fairly by the Board by granting him personal and professional courtesy of an opportunity to meet with the Board and any interested persons before he is further damaged.

Terry Hayes has authorized this statement and it is issued on his behalf- Thank You.”

