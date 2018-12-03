Home Kentucky McKenzie’s Northside Auto Repair Destroyed by Fire December 3rd, 2018 Mitch Angle Kentucky

A fire that broke out at McKenzie’s Northside Auto Repair in Madisonville has left the building a total loss according to officials.

Fire crews arrived at the body shop around 4:00AM to find the facility fully engulfed in flames.

Crews say they began battling the flames right away, but faced various challenges as there were 15 cars in the garage as well as many flammable objects being in the building. The fire began spreading to a neighboring building, but crews were able to put out the spreading flames.

After nearly three hours of dousing the flames, crews say they were able to put out the fire and start checking for hot spots.

No injuries were reported in the incident, and a cause for the fire has yet to be released.

The incident is currently under investigation. We will continue to provide updates as we receive more information.

Comments

comments