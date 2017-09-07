McGary Students Explore Identity with Unity Project

Students at McGary Middle School in Evansville are getting some real life lessons with a project that aims to make them think about who they are.

The Albion Fellows Bacon Center is working with students at McGary to think about the labels people give to themselves, and to think about how those labels can support or limit the way people interact with others.

The project is using art to get kids to express their feelings. “They get to map out their labels. And as they’re doing that, other kids are doing that too. And they can see how, ‘hey, yeah, I’m a pet lover, but look at these other kids that are pet lovers’. Because each individual string of yarn represents a student, but when you look at all of the string of yarn together, that represents their community,” says Albion fellows Bacon Center Amy Wilkerson.

That area will soon cover the lawn at McGary Middle School.

The project will be made up of 20 posts with identifiers like ‘I’m from a single parent family’, ‘I like science’ and other categories that students come up with.



