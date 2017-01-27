McGary Middle School Receives Check from Lieberman Technologies

McGary Middle School received a check for $5,000 from Lieberman Technologies today. This money will be used to help fund a program in the school focused on positive behavior.

A few years ago, Lieberman Technologies approached the school to create a state-of-the-art mobile app. The app is used for a program called P.B.I.S., Positive Behavioral and Intervention Support. According to educations, the program makes a difference.

According to Principal Dale Naylor, the number of office referrals before the program began were high. After using the program and mobile app, the number of referrals decreased.

McGary Middle School is starting its third year in partnership with Lieberman Technologies. Other schools use the mobile app and program, but McGary is the main partnership.

