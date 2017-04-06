McDonald’s Worker Honored for 25 Years of Service

Sally Hatcher has been working for McDonalds in Evansville for 25 years. And to say thank you, the owner and operator of the franchise where she works, honored her with a big celebration today. Sally started working at this McDonalds when she was 18 years old.

25 years later, she works almost a full week, Tuesday through Friday – greeting customers, sprucing up the lobby and running orders when things get busy.

She also participates in local Special Olympics, and has won several bowling awards.

Her coworkers say, Sally is always helpful, and does everything with a smile, and they’re so happy they could celebrate this day with her.

Comments

comments