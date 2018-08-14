Home Indiana McDonald’s Restaurants in Indiana to Receive Modernized Upgrades August 14th, 2018 Mitch Angle Indiana

McDonald’s has announced a multi-million dollar plan to modernize restaurants in the Hoosier State.

The company will invest around $168 million to transform the interior and exterior of the buildings. In Indiana, 270 locations will be getting a makeover.

According to McDonald’s, the investments are being made to improve the overall customer experience.

The modernized stores will feature globally and locally inspired dining rooms, self-order kiosks, and expanded McCafe counters. Several restaurants in Evansville have already received the upgrades.

In addition to the efforts to modernize, McDonald’s has introduced McDelivery. This service is available through Uber Eats at more than 5,000 restaurants in the U.S.

