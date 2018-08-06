Home Indiana Evansville McCutchanville Fire Department Responds to Garage Fire in Evansville August 6th, 2018 Mitch Angle Evansville, Indiana

McCutchanville Fire Department responded to call at 2:50PM for a garage fire at 406 Holly Hill Drive in the Highland neighborhood in Evansville.

A pedestrian walking by noticed the smoke and notified the fire department.

Police say there was a boat as well as some other items in the garage when the fire broke out, and no injuries have been reported. The garage has apparently been heavily damaged, but the house it was next to was not effected.

McCutchanville Fire Firefighters were able to put the fire out in about half an hour.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

