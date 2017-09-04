Home Indiana Evansville McCutchanville Fire Department To Help With Those Displaced By Harvey September 4th, 2017 Jeff Goldberg Evansville, Indiana

As EPD officers are set to come home to the Tri-state, a team of McCutchanville first responders are set to take their place. Nine members of the McCutchanville Fire Department and First Responder team were gearing up to go down to Texas and pick up where Evansville Police left off.

In addition to helping those displaced by Harvey, they are also bringing down a semi truck full of supplies. The McCutchanville Contingency heading down is looking to help their own.

McCutchanville Fire Department member Zac Hermann said, “That is where the mission has gone to, helping the first responders. There’s been a great out pour from all around the country helping the displaced citizens so we are going to be focusing on the people that left their homes during the storms and lost their homes, their belongings, their clothes, and in some cases their family pets.”

The team plans on spending the whole week helping with recovery efforts.

