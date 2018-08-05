Home Indiana McCutchanville Elementary School Opens To Community August 5th, 2018 Megan DiVenti Indiana

The clock is ticking down the minutes until school is back in session.

McCutchanville Elementary School hosted an open house for students, parents, faculty, and other members of the community.

“I hope that when students enter this facility and any facility, they embrace the concept of being a lifelong learner,” says Dr. David Smith, EVSC Superintendent.

The 27 million dollar school will have nearly 700 students starting classes this week.

“This is a very exciting day. The folks that have come through and we just actually have opened up are very excited also. It’s a beautiful facility and will serve this community for generations to come,” says Smith.

For generations new and old alike, the open house was an opportunity to have community pride.

Doris Oglesby graduated from McCutchanville in 1939 and says the new facility is not like the original.

“It feels like I would get lost and stay lost because it is such a big place. We had three rooms with a cafeteria in the basement in the school. No gymnasium, no music room, nothing additional,” says Oglesby.

Expanding 120,000 square feet, there are 40 classrooms, nine specialized rooms, outdoor learning spaces, and much more. The school will have students ranging from kindergarten to sixth grade.

Students say they are excited to start the school year soon enough.

“It’s really cool to be in a new grade and to know that I’m going to go to a junior high next year. And to kind of start at a new school is really cool because just to see everything thats new here,” says Madelyn Knies, student.

The school’s colors of blue and orange along with the mascot, the Mustangs, was announced earlier this spring.

“It’s important that they love learning and they learn how to learn and this facility I think exemplifies all those things that kids will think about learning in the future,” says Smith.

Wednesday will be the official first day for students in Vanderburgh County.

Comments

comments