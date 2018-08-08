Home Indiana Evansville McCutchanville Elementary Opens Its Doors For The First Time August 8th, 2018 Chris Mastrobuono Evansville, Indiana

Summer break has come to an end for students in Vanderburgh County. While that may come with some sadness but beginning the new school year in a brand new school has brought smiles to some kid’s faces.

The EVSC opened the doors to the 27-million dollar McCutchanville Elementary School Wednesday morning for students in kindergarten through sixth grade.

Lindsay Konduris who has two kids at McCutchanville Elementary said, “Kids woke up before the alarm this morning so we’re good.”

Students and faculty are now hard at work – inside the brand new classrooms in the brand new McCutchanville Elementary School.

But the EVSC says this is no ordinary school. The 120-thousand square foot air-conditioned facility holds up to 700 students.

EVSC Superintendent Dr. David Smith said, “It’s really rewarding to see all the efforts come together for a very very successful launch of this school.”

State of the art classrooms and common areas give students a chance to interact with one another. There are 40 classrooms – and two of them are actually outside.

Smith said, “This school is really designed for the way kids learn today we have neighborhoods and collaborative spaces within each neighborhood and each grade level, and then we have the learning commons teaching theater so main attributes of this school that we know will help students learn so they will have an incredible future.”

Officials with the district spent a lot of time, studying how modern day student learn, especially with all of today’s technology.

Principal Lisa Shanks said, “The teachers have put their personality in the rooms but it’s all child focused.”

Parents are thrilled not only to have their kids back in school but for the environment in which they’re learning.

Konduris said, “Very hands on very kid focused, simple colors, schemes, keep it towards them and minimal distractions things like that so it’s pretty good.”

No more smelly white-erase markers or dusty chalkboard dust – chalkboards are ancient history.

Shanks said, “We use those for decorations in different places but yes we have so much technology that it just makes it so interactive and engaging for students.”

Everyone is looking forward to a successful year number one at McCutchanville Elementary.

