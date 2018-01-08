Home Indiana Evansville McCutchanville Couple Receives Emotional Gift From Wisconsin Family January 8th, 2018 Melanie Zayas Evansville, Indiana

It was nothing short of a surprise for Mary Hall and Chuck Neese when they received an unexpected package through the mail. A message covered the package encouraging the them to open it before their wedding day. Hall says, “I was shocked I was just speechless I was getting goosebumps like all over me and I just kept thinking no way.”

The package was from the Felker family that lives in Wisconsin. They discovered Chuck and Mary’s bridal gift registry while they were searching for their deceased parents through Google. The Felkers decided to gift them with champagne flukes etched with the names Chuck and Mary, inside of a converse shoebox – the same glasses their parents used in their wedding.

Turns out, their names were also Chuck and Mary too. Mary described how the Felkers found their wedding registry website that they currently don’t use. She says, “We’ve never used it it’s done nothing just its there they’ve found it and we got this from it.”

In the letter, the Felker family has one special request for the couple on their wedding day. It’s to dance to a song their parents did over six decades ago.

“It’s Moon River by Henry Mancini and I’ve sent that song to my DJ to make sure that he’s got it because its not something that I’ve heard before.” The unexpected gift has left an emotional Chuck and Mary just two weeks before their wedding.

Mary says, “They have to be, I’m gonna cry they have to be I mean awesome people they were married 62 years and they have seven children and I mean that just speaks volumes.”

They also hope to pass along the tradition too through their daughter Lilly.

Neese says, “We told Lilly this is something we want to try to keep going after we pass away try to find another Chuck and Mary that she could pass along the same gesture.”

The couple has also sent an invitation to the Felker family through the mail today in an attempt to keep the old fashioned communication going. They also wish to see them at their wedding.

Comments

comments