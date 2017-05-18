McCurdy Cleared For Residents To Move In

It looks like the McCurdy will finally have people living inside it again.

The Evansville Fire Department says EFD, the Building Commission, and the Kunkle Group have come to an agreement, which should allow people to move in Friday.

The nearly decade long process to convert the old hotel into apartments has seen one delay after another, including one developer leaving and another taking it over. The latest round of delays came in January after the building’s owner announced it would be ready by March. Tenants have leased apartments in the complex, but none of them have been able to move in. That forced the building’s owners to house those people in other buildings they own.

The McCurdy was built in 1917. It was once an elegant hotel in downtown Evansville. It’s latest use was as a nursing home. It was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1982.

