McCurdy Building Still not Ready for its Residents to Move in

Residents hoping to move into the McCurdy Building will have to wait until at least next week. Battalion Chief Dan Grimm said the Fire Department and Building Commission will be making another inspection of the building in the coming week, but probably not until at least Tuesday, May 16th.

He said there have been rumors swarming about the McCurdy Building opening up for its residents this weekend, but that is not true.

This is the latest delay in a long list of delays for the historic hotel. An Indianapolis developer unveiled the project nearly a decade ago. Kunkel Group is now in charge of the project. The group said the residents would be able to move in March, but that has not happened.

Once the remaining items are inspected and approved, the Certificate of Occupancy (C of O) will be issued.

There is no time table on when residents will be able to move in, but if inspections go as planned they could move in by mid-week.

