McCurdy Building Ready For Some Residents

After an initially announced March move-in date it’s been delays for folks ready to move into the historic McCurdy Building in Downtown Evansville. In a memo sent out by EFD Fire Battalion Chief Dan Grimm, the third and fourth floors have been granted temporary certificates of occupation. This means that people who were hankering to move in will have the opportunity. Today keys were handed out to some of the residents whose apartments are ready.

The rest of the building, like the lobby where businesses will reside, is still under construction. Temporary certificates of occupation for other floors will be handed out when EFD and the Building Commission deem that they are ready.

When all construction is done – another inspection will be done and at that point if every thing is in working order a regular certificate of occupation will be handed out.

