McCarty’s First Signing Class Brings in Two Forwards, Three Guards

University of Evansville Men’s Basketball Coach Walter McCarty is adding height and scoring leaders to the Aces roster.

The school announced Thursday McCarty’s first signing class, which includes two forwards and three guards.

Will Becker is a 6-foot-9 forward out of Aurora, Colorado. During his senior season with Smoky Hill High School, he averaged 9.8 points, 9.9 rebounds and 3.7 blocks per game.

“He gives us extra opportunities and possessions,” McCarty said. “People are really going to be surprised with how athletic he is, and how he can play above the rim. He will be a big part of our future.”

Fellow 6-foot-9 forward DeAndre Williams will join the Aces next season. He had five additional Division I offers from Oklahoma State, Western Kentucky, SMU, Houston, and Baylor. Last season, he played for the Nation Wide Academy in Oklahoma City and averaged 24 points and 11 rebounds. Williams was chosen to play in the NBA Top 100 Camp in 2015 before his senior year of high school.

“DeAndre is a fun kid to be around, he has a smile on his face twenty-four-seven,” McCarty said. “He has the chance to be one of the best to ever play at UE.”



Shea Feehan is the first-ever graduate transfer to join the program. The 6-foot guard graduated from Division III Eureka College in Illinois, where his 30.6 points per game ranked second across DIII. Because he is a grad transfer, he can compete immediately with one year of eligibility. Feehan will work towards a Master’s of Public Health.

“The best thing he does is shoot the basketball,” McCarty said. “We will rely on him to help our young guys.”

Another guard joining the Aces is Shamar Givance of Canada. He spent the last two seasons playing at the First Love Christian Academy in Washington, Pennsylvania. He averaged 17 points, 8 assists and 2.5 steals per contest while helping the team to an 18-10 record against a competitive schedule.

“He is one of those guys that can really guard and defend the basketball,” McCarty said. “Shamar has a nice jump shot and can get off the floor and finish above the rim.”

Juwan Newton is a taller guard to join UE. The El Paso, Texas native averaged 28.5 points and 7.1 rebounds per game. He also led his high school to 31 victories last season and was named the El Paso Times Boys’ Player of the Year twice.

“What I love about him is that he has a high IQ and catches on very fast,” McCarty said. “Jawaun is just as good off the court, and in the classroom, as he is on the court.”

The Aces have six players returning from last season: Marty Hill, Evan Kuhlman, Danius Chatkevicius, Noah Frederking, K.J. Riley, and John Hall.

