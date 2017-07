The Indy Star announced Noah McBride is taking home an Indiana Sports Award.

McBride won the award for best boys track and field athlete after winning two state championships on the Indiana Hoosiers oval.

He edged out the competition in the 100m dash with a time of 10.54 seconds, while winning by a wide margin in the 200 meter.

McBride nearly broke the state record in the 200m with a 21.13.

He will run for the Louisville Cardinals this upcoming season.

