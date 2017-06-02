McBride Shines and Schadler Impresses at State Meet

Noah McBride headlined the Tri-State media Friday evening, taking both the 100m and 200m dash at the IHSAA State Finals in Bloomington, Ind.

McBride won the 100m title with a time of 10.54 and the 200m crown with a time of 21.13.

The latter was only 0.03 seconds short of the state record, which stands at 21.10.

Matthew Schadler was the other headliner, finishing second in the 1600m run.

He completed the mile in 4:13.31 seconds.

McBride’s two state titles helped the Harrison Warriors finish eighth overall in the team standings.

Carmel won the event with 68 points.

