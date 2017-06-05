44News | Evansville, IN

McBride Keeping Busy Before Louisville

June 5th, 2017 Evansville, Harrison, Indiana, Sports

Noah McBride is a two-time state champion.

He is also headed to Louisville in the fall to start the next leg of his career with the Cardinals.

However, before then he is putting one leg in front of another a few more times on the track.

McBride told 44Sports he plans to compete in the Midwest Meet of Champions, which pits all-stars from Indiana against those from Michigan and Ohio.

The events begin June 10 at Ohio Wesleyan University.

McBride also plans to participate in high school track’s biggest event, the New Balance Outdoors Nationals.

That runs June 16-18 in Greensboro, N.C.

Finally, he would like to enter the USA Track and Field Outdoor Junior Nationals in an attempt to qualify for the under-20 team.

Those championships are June 22-25.

 

