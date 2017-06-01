McBride and Harrison Look to State

With the final high school meet in Noah McBride’s career on the horizon, he and the Harrison Warriors have a chance to end the season with a bang.

McBride qualified in the 100m, 200m and 4x100m relay, giving him three opportunities to win a state title.

Harrison head coach Seth Bauer and McBride both think the Warriors have unfinished business to attend to Friday in Bloomington, Ind.

The tentative order of events are as follows:

ALL TIMES EASTERN

3:00 p.m. – Pole Vault, Long Jump and Discus

3:30 p.m. – High Jump; Shot Put

4:15 p.m. – 3200 M Relay Finals

5:00 p.m. – 100 M Dash Trials

5:15 p.m. – 110 M High Hurdle Trials

5:40 p.m. – 200 M Dash Trials

6:10 p.m. – Opening Ceremonies

6:15 p.m. – 110 M High Hurdles

6:25 p.m. – 100 M Dash

6:35 p.m. – 1600 M Run

6:45 p.m. – 400 M Relay

7:05 p.m. – 400 M Dash

7:20 p.m. – 300 M Int. Hurdles

7:45 p.m. – 800 M Run

8:05 p.m. – 200 M Dash

8:15 p.m. – 3200 M Run

8:30 p.m. – 1600 M Relay

