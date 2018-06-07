McAlister’s Deli, Retail Space Coming to Jasper Riverfront Area
Jasper’s riverfront is booming with several new businesses popping up in the area. The newest addition will be a McAlister’s Deli which will sit on South Newton Street right across from Los Bravos.
Though, the restaurant isn’t the only thing part of this $6 million project. The space will also house a SERVUS! Headquarters and high-end apartments.
A final decision on this project will be made at the common council’s next meeting Wednesday, June 20th.