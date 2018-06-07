Home Indiana McAlister’s Deli, Retail Space Coming to Jasper Riverfront Area June 7th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Indiana

Jasper’s riverfront is booming with several new businesses popping up in the area. The newest addition will be a McAlister’s Deli which will sit on South Newton Street right across from Los Bravos.

Though, the restaurant isn’t the only thing part of this $6 million project. The space will also house a SERVUS! Headquarters and high-end apartments.

A final decision on this project will be made at the common council’s next meeting Wednesday, June 20th.

