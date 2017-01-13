Home Indiana Evansville Mayors and Legislators from Southwest Indiana Region Discuss 2017 Priorities January 13th, 2017 Amanda Decker Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

Mayors and legislators from Southwest Indiana are getting together and discussing what the region needs most.

Local city officials say this round table discussion with state lawmakers is a good way to ensure an open line of communication between officials at the city and state level.

The event is hosted by accelerate Indiana municipalities or AIM. Officials throughout the region say they all agree on what the state’s priority for 2017 should be.

“AIM’s number one legislative priority is infrastructure funding. Cities and towns and the state need more revenue for roads streets and bridges and that’s our number one priority. And we’ve communicated that to them and it’s obviously the state’s number one priority,” said Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke.

Winnecke says Friday’s meeting is the first of several meetings across the state between Hoosier mayors and state lawmakers.

Amanda Decker 44News Executive Producer and Evening Anchor. Amanda is a native of Indianapolis, Indiana and joined WEVV from Little Rock, Arkansas where she worked at Independent News Network. Amanda graduated from Ball State with degrees in Telecommunications, Journalism, and Political Science. More Posts Follow Me:



Comments

comments