First-Ever Mayor’s Supplier Diversity Awards Held Thursday

Recognizing women and minority business owners in the Tri-State, that’s the goal of the first ever Mayor’s Supplied Diversity Awards.

They would also aim to serve as a networking opportunity for local business owners.

Last summer, a group of people along with Mayor Lloyd Winnecke kicked around the idea of an awards ceremony to promote diverse business opportunities around the city.

“I think it’s especially important for businesses that are located in our city, within our region, that they work together,” said Mayor Winnecke. “So as much as the money stays as close to home as possible that only helps the Evansville economy.”

Mayor Winnecke hopes over the next year local minority and women business entrepreneurs and major corporations will increase partnerships and work together even more than they do now.

The Bridge Builder award went to Kawn Waters with Old National Bank.

The Minority Organization of the Year went to C&K United Sheet Metal.



Chelsea Koerbler Chelsea Koerbler joined WEVV from Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, where she was a Reporter at WRDE-TV. Chelsea graduated from Temple University, Bachelor of the Arts in Journalism. More Posts Follow Me:



