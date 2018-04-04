Home Indiana Evansville Mayor Winnecke Working to Relocate Lloyd Swimming Pool April 4th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana

Last February, Evansville city leaders started looking for a new location for the Lloyd pool. Officials say the 41-year-old pool is on its last leg and the manufacturing company that Evansville Parks and Recreation works with says it’s beyond repair.

Now Mayor Lloyd Winnecke says they’ve narrowed down the location for the new indoor pool to two possible options but hasn’t said where those options Also, there is still no real timetable set on when any decisions would be made. City officials say this Quality of Life project remains a big priority for the city.

Parks and Recreational Executive Director Brian Holtz says, “I think you look at an indoor facility that’s going to be able to host meets and some of those things you begin to see that the costs are expensive.”

Officials aren’t saying where the possible locations are and right now there’s no timetable for when that decision may be made.

