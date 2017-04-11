Mayor Winnecke Talks About the Growth of Evansville

From a laundry list of downtown developments to new transportation services to the ongoing fight against blight. In his sixth State of the City Address, Mayor Lloyd Winnecke touched on all that happened during his time in office. He said there is still much to do.

On the to-do list is finding a replacement for Lloyd Pool, building the Hyatt Place Hotel (target date to open in August 2018), launching a sewer assistance program for low income residents, and working on a new solar project with Vectren.

Throughout his speech, he made sure to mention that all of the work done so far, and all the work to come was and will be a collaborative effort. He said Evansville would lose its momentum if it wasn’t for city departments working together.

Winnecke said, “It’s all about the collaboration. People believe in the direction we’re going. They like the fact that we can work together. They can disagree, but they can leave that disagreement and their own agenda at the door and i think people are seeing the benefit of that.”

Mayor Winnecke talked about the explosive growth in, not only downtown, but the city of Evansville as a whole. He said this city is for entrepreneurs and people who are not afraid to get their hands dirty.

Comments

comments