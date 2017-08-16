Mayor Winnecke Talks With 44News This Morning

Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke joined 44News This Morning for our weekly segment Inside the Community.

Mayor Winnecke talked about law enforcement agencies in the Tri-state battling an aggressive increase in substance abuse cases. He also talked about the high attendance and revenue turnouts at the city’s pools this year.

Winnecke talked about where parking on West Franklin Street stands after being dropped from the agenda Monday night at the Evansville City Council meeting.

For more information, visit Mayor’s Substance Abuse Task Force.

