Mayor Winnecke Joins 44News This Morning

Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke joins 44News This Morning to talks to 44News anchor Tommy Mason about complaints from businesses on the riverfront about closing Riverside Driver. He also spoke to 44News about the third annual Splash into Summer Donation Drive next month.

Mayor Winnecke talked about how several businesses along the riverfront have complained about closing Riverside Drive and losing thousands of dollars when the road is closed for various events throughout the year.

Splash into Summer Donation Driver will be held on June 1st at the east and west side Walmart locations. This event will help collect swimming trunks, bathing suits, beach towels, swim diapers and flip flops donations for children and adults who cannot afford these swimming essentials.

There will also be some city pool cookouts beginning in June. All of the proceeds will cover the cost of swim lessons and swim team expenses at Garvin and Rochelle-Landers Pools, and pool umbrellas and stand for Garvin, Helfrich and Lorraine pools.

The city is also kicking off a city branding campaign.

