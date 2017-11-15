Mayor Winnecke Joins 44News This Morning

Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke joins 44News This Morning. An expansive project continues on the southeast side of Evansville. The City of Evansville is under a federal consent decree with the EPA to invest $729 million over two and a half decades to upgrade our sewer system.

North Main Streetscape will be complete just in time for the Christmas parade on North Main Street. The parade is Sunday, November 19th at 2:30 p.m.

Santa’s Workshop will begin at Noon at SWIRCA, which includes pictures with Santa, hot chocolate, and cookies for the kids.

There will be a Christmas tree lighting on Thursday, November 30th at 5:15 p.m. and the tree should arrive at the Civic Center on Monday, November 27th or Tuesday, November 28th.

