Mayor Winnecke Joins 44News This Morning

Mayor Lloyd Winnecke joins 44News anchor Tommy Mason in the studio for our weekly segment Inside the Community. Mayor Winnecke discussed Dan McGinn’s resignation after a disagreement with Republican Chairman Wayne Parke.

Winnecke also discussed the Tropicana Riverboat Casino closure and what this means for the LST and the city. He also talked about relocating Kids Kingdom due to a federally mandated sewer project.

And there will be a traveling City Hall meeting on Saturday, October 28th from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Eastland Mall. Residents will get a chance to have one-on-one conversations with the mayor and city officials.

