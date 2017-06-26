Home Indiana Evansville Mayor Winnecke Gives Update about Displaced Residents at Lincoln Estates June 26th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

Officials are agreeing that enough has been done to help people living at Lincoln Estates move on. That sentiment comes after a long back and forth between residents, the city and the owners of the apartment complex.

Mayor Lloyd Winnecke and representatives from Lincoln Estates met to update the city on displaced residents.

Last month, nearly 100 residents showed up to Evansville’s Traveling City Hall, demanding answers for why their tenancy is being terminated at Lincoln Estates.

City officials and representatives from Lincoln Estates say nobody has been evicted.

In early May, many residents at Lincoln Estates received a notice stating their tenancy is being terminated – effective June 7th, 2017.

Mayor Winnecke: “No legal eviction notice has been filed – so although some may have thought they were going to be out on June 7th or June 8th that was not the case – so what we’ve found out was there ended up being a great level of communication between residents and the management team.”

There are only nine residents left that received a notice who are still living in Lincoln Estates. Five of those have found a new place to live and four are pending.

Representatives from Lincoln Estates say the town hall discussions in late May have encouraged assistance beyond just more communication between the management team and residents.

Jeff Wilhite said, “It is not only talking to people, but our staff at the property has actually gone out of the way to provide a lot of help to really try to find places for people and give some assistance.”

Reverend Adrian Brooks said he encouraged people to come forward to discuss this issue at the town hall meeting in late May. He said Lincoln Estates has gone above and beyond helping displaced residents.

Rev. Adrian brooks: “Morally and ethically we felt it was necessary for us to ask them as they were talking to me to ask me to go to the meeting to express it in this public forum – our concerns,” Rev. Brooks said.

Mayor Winnecke plans to allocated funding into the Affordable Housing Trust Fund to develop a mechanism to help some of these people being displaced.

Now the concern from residents is rent will go up.

