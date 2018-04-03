Home Indiana Evansville Mayor Winnecke Discusses Accomplishments and Concerns in State of City Address April 3rd, 2018 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana

Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke gave his seventh State of the City Address this Tuesday afternoon. The Mayor talked about past accomplishments and concerns going forward.

Mayor Winnecke says Evansville has made a number of leaps and bounds in the past year from tackling more than 8,000 potholes to improving local businesses.

He also addressed new resources that should help with the city’s and the region’s ongoing opioid crisis. Winnecke said the city has seen an increase in overdose deaths motivating him to start a family addiction support team.

He has teamed up with Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch to complete a new facility for families to provide the support they need.

Mayor Winnecke says, “It’s a phenomenal facility. It’s a women’s recovery center it’s based on alcoholics anonymous twelve step program. If you drive by it you might think oh look that’s a nice apartment complex when you get inside you get the sense of collaboration and teamwork if you will.”

Mayor Winnecke says the community crossings grant is expected to provide more money for road improvements in and around Evansville.

