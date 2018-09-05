Home Indiana Evansville Mayor Winnecke Announces Plans to Relocate Lloyd Pool September 5th, 2018 Mitch Angle Evansville, Indiana

Mayor Lloyd Winnecke has announced that a new project is underway to replace the aging Lloyd Pool.

In a YouTube video, Mayor Winneke says him and his administrating are wanting to move the 43-year-old pool to an indoor center in Garvin Park across the entrance of Bosse Field.

In the announcement, Mayor Winnecke says the new pool will accommodate the needs of competitive swimmers of the area as well recreational swimmers. Designated areas for diving, competitive swimming, as well as swimming lessons will be offered at the new location.

The public is invited to voice support at the next city council meeting on September 10th at 5:30PM in room 301 at the downtown Civic Center.



Comments

comments