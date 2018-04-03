Home Indiana Evansville Mayor Winnecke Announces Groundbreaking Date For Kids Kingdom 2 April 3rd, 2018 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana

An exciting new project for Evansville children is now underway for the Evansville Museum Grounds thanks to a generous sponsor. In Tuesday’s State of the City Address, Mayor Winnecke announced the community legacy gift from the Rotary Club for the Kids Kingdom 2 projects.

The $100,000 donations were originally made for Roberts Park in Evansville until the Rotary Club agreed to redirect the funds.

Mayor Winnecke says, “It is really exciting we have a hundred thousand people a year that visit kid’s kingdom. So we know how popular it is. Unfortunately, we have to build a new utility facility right in that location given the proximity of underground sewage pipes so we don’t really have any real alternatives.”

Winnecke says crews will break ground next week on Kids Kingdom 2.

The playground is set to open in September.

