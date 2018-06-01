Forum Cancellation Leads to Call For Resignation For Mayor Austin

As talks over a possible Deaconess Health and Methodist Hospital affiliation continue drama is surrounding the process. Thursday night, Henderson City Commissioner Robert Pruitt called for Mayor Steve Austin to step down from the Methodist Board of Directors. That came after an informal public forum was canceled. Mayor Austin sits on the board independently from being mayor. He says the 24 member board voted to cancel the forum due to tight nondisclosure agreements.

“Disturbing but not surprising both of those people that are bringing up issues about it are running for public office in the next election so I’m sure they are trying to get a little traction with that,” says Austin.

Mayor Austin says the forum may be rescheduled once their nondisclosure agreements run out at the end of the month.

For now, officials are asking anyone with questions to email them at comments@methodisthospital.net.

