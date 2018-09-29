Home Indiana Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke Joins The Fight Against Infant Mortality Rate September 29th, 2018 Townsend Outlaw Evansville, Indiana

Mayor Lloyd Winnecke is joining the fight against Vanderburgh County’s infant mortality rate.

There was a presentation today for The “Pre to 3” Program was held at a traveling City Hall. The “Pre to 3” Program was first launched by The Vanderburgh County Health Department. They focused on shocking statistics that affect women and their families.

Mayor Lloyd Winnecke explained “This is about us sitting down in the parks department, with the police department or me, because maybe people just have questions. Maybe sometimes someone just has a specific issue. It’s really just to work out those issues or concerns in a face to face setting.”

Indiana ranks 42nd in the nation for having a high infant mortality rate and Vanderburgh County has a racial disparity related to infant mortality making women of more. Several community organization have started working toward reversing the trend.

The “Pre to 3” Program is a free voluntary home visiting program designed to support families by sharing research based on information regarding pregnancy and early childhood.

