Mayor Lloyd Winnecke Helps Keep Evansville Beautiful

Mayor Lloyd Winnecke teamed up with local organization to clean up around town.

Clean up began at 8 AM Saturday morning, near the Rochelle Landers Pool. After that they made their way over to Evansville Boys & Girls Club. The trash pick up lasted until 10 AM.

After the event, Mayor Lloyd Winnecke explained why this event can be beneficial to other organizations. “This is a great way for businesses to do team building, its a great way for scout troops to get merit badges, its a great way for church groups to come together, for neighborhood leaders to come together. Picking up trash the first Saturday of every month is just an easy way to give back to the community.

Keep Evansville Beautiful provided the free trash bags and gloves. While Republic Services hauled the trash off to a landfill. The next Trash Pick Up event will take place on the first Saturday in September.

