May the Fourth Be with You Freebies

May the fourth Be with You is the day of the year, where fans around the world celebrate all things Star Wars. The date comes from the original movie phrase uttered by Obi-Wan Kenobi, “May the force be with you.” Not to be outdone by Friday, known as “Revenge of the Fifth” based on Star Wars Episode Three, Revenge of the Sith.

There will be several freebies and deals all around as Star Wars fans celebrate “May the fourth Be with You”. Deals include saving up to 47% off Star Wars movie trilogies and 20% off Stars Wars toys.

Lego is offering a free exclusive R2-D2 set with LEGO Star Wars purchases over $50, and Hallmark is offering a free limited-edition three-piece Star Wars pin set when you spend $50.

A complete list of deals and freebies can be found below.

May the 4th Freebies

Build-A-Bear – Free lightsaber with any $50 purchase that includes a Star Wars Plush.

Foster Grant – Buy two, get one free Star Wars sunglasses box set.

Hallmark – Free limited-edition three-piece Star Wars pin set when you spend $50.

Lego – Free exclusive R2-D2 set with LEGO Star Wars purchases over $50.

ThinkGeek – Free Star Wars Maz Pin when you spend $50 or more on Star Wars items.

ThinkGeek- Free Star Wars Maz Pin and the Jabba Pin when you spend $80 or more on Star Wars items

Star Wars Day Deals

Amazon – Shop more than 600 May the Fourth Deals at the Star Wars Store.

Anovos – 15% off the entire Star Wars collection.

Best Buy – Shop Star Wars Movies, Games, and Collectibles starting at $3.99.

Books-A-Million – Save up to 77% off Star Wars books, movies, toys, collectibles, and more.

Box Lunch Gifts – 20% off select Start Wars Gear.

ComputerGear – 25% off Star Wars items with code STARWARS7.

Design by Humans – 15% off Star Wars gear with coupon code FORCE.

Entertain Art – 25% off all Star Wars canvases with code SWDAY25.

Fanwraps – 20% off all Star Wars products.

Fathead – Take 20% off all regularly priced Star Wars wall graphics.

FYE – Take advantage of 20% off all Star Wars merchandise or buy one get one 50% off 40th anniversary tees from fye.com

GameStop – Stop by GameStop with limited-time deals on Star Wars Gear and enter to win a Vader life-size bust and other prizes.

Hallmark – 25% off select Star Wars gifts with $15+ purchase.

Hot Topic – 25% off Star Wars merchandise in-store and online.

Hot Wheels – 25% off all Star Wars Hot Wheels.

Hyp Comix – 50% off all Star Wars socks.

Indigo Books & Music – Get 20% off select Star Wars toys and 30% off select Star Wars kids books.

Kohl’s – Score 90% off clearance Star Wars merchandise and take 20% off Hasbro Star Wars Toys with code THEFORCE.

LEGO – Take advantage of exclusive LEGO Star Wars offers and get double VIP Points on Star Wars purchases.

Party City – 20% off Star Wars product with purchase of $40+.

Petco – 25% off all Star Wars Pet Fans collection for dog and cat products.

Pottery Barn Kids – Up to 60% off Star Wars items from PBK.

Selk’Bag – 25% off Star Wars Selk’bags.

ShoeMall – Use code SMMAY4TH to get 30% off your entire purchase and free shipping.

Sphero – $20 off Star Wars products.

Target – Save up to 47% off Star Wars movie trilogies and 20% off Star Wars toys.

ThinkGeek – Shop and save up to 60% on more than 150 items in the Star Wars collection.

Toys R US – $10 off LEGO Star Wars construction purchases over $50 and build and take home a micro Princess Leia on 5/6 from 12 – 2 p.m.

Zak.com – 25% off all Star Wars items through May 8, 2017.

