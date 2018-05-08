May 8, 1930: Chandler’s Historic Hail Storm

A historic hail storm slammed Chandler on the late afternoon of May 8, 1930. Nearly every home & business in town reportedly sustained damage as the large golfball to tennis ball hail was accompanied by severe gusts. All vegetation was heavily stripped of foliage with the hail swath beginning around 1.2 miles northwest of present-day Lynch Road/I-69 interchange & ending west-northwest of Boonville. The greatest fall of the hail was right over & around Chandler.

Another intense hail storm with severe gusts completely stripped vegetation of foliage in far northeastern Knox to northwestern Daviess (IN) counties.

Several surface lows produced regional severe outbreaks from the Plains to Corn Belt & Ohio Valley in May 1930. This one produced strip of scattered severe weather from the Southern Plains to Ohio Valley & a swath of pretty widespread, violent severe weather from Nebraska to Iowa.

