May 22, 1917: Beginnings of Very Active Period for Severe Weather

A tornado killed 1 person & injured another tracking through Hamilton & White counties with damage around $15,000 (1917 dollars) to farms. A brief tornado was reported in Saline County near Harrisburg. Also, large hail covered the ground at Plainville, Daviess County, Indiana, heavily damaging fruit trees. Measured gust of 42 mph with welcome rainfall for the corn from the storm was reported in downtown Evansville, but west of town “a severe windstorm” with damage.

Elsewhere in the region, tornado occurred near Windfall & Lapel (2 injured there), Indiana & wind damage occurred at Aurora, Indiana where a large boat capsized. Also, there were 2 injuries when the storm hit a street carnival & tents collapsed. One boat coming down the Ohio was blown 12 miles upstream by the wind. At Windfall, the Royal Packing Plant was “wrecked”.

High winds in northern & eastern Grant County, Indiana caused much structural damage. Part of a barn was blown across the Marion & Bluffton traction line.

Windows were busted out by large hailstones at Elizabethtown, Indiana, near Columbus & large hail broken windows in southern Decatur County. The hail reportedly covered the ground there. Both areas saw major damage to vegetation & farm crops.

Very welcome rainfall for the corn was reported at Greencastle.

Mansfield, Missouri took a direct hit from a tornado with major damage, numerous injuries & some deaths.

Light frost followed in places, followed by an 8-day historic tornado event May 25-June 1 with tornado outbreaks each day during this period.

Of the +73 tornadoes, at least 15 were F4/F5. One tornado was near/at F5 strength south of Bloomington, Indiana. Entire farms were completely obliterated.

