The suspect involved in a May 15th shooting is behind bars in Vanderburgh County Jail. 34-year-old Demario White was booked in the jail on Wednesday just before 5:30 a.m.

Evansville Police have been looking for White in connection to the shooting in the 3900 block of Jackson Avenue since May 25th.

The victim in the shooting was treated for multiple gunshot wounds and survived.

White is charged with aggravated battery with a firearm.

