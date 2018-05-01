May 1, 1929: Significant Wind & Hailstorm Over Northern Saline County

A significant, persistent wind & hail storm caused extensive damage in a 2- to 6-mile wide swath in a 60-mile path from Cora (near the Mississippi River northwest of Carbondale) to Raleigh, Illinois. Some of the worst damage was in northern Saline County. Total damage from this storm path was +$10.5 million (inflation-adjusted).

This was part of a larger severe weather outbreak with a killer significant tornado in eastern Arkansas that killed 9 & injured 20 near Wheatley alone. 13 people were injured in the Fort Tucker, Oklahoma to Fort Smith, Arkansas area tornado. The downtown Fort Smith U.S. Weather Bureau Office anemometer recorded a wind gust of 62 mph.

